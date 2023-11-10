Recall alert: Dog, cat food recall expanded; may be contaminated with salmonella

A recall of dog and cat food has been expanded after it was found that more products could be contaminated with salmonella.

The initial recall was issued on Oct. 30, but Mid America Pet Food in Mount Pleasant, Texas, added products to the list on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The expansion came after the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the company conducted “random and targeted sampling of finished product” which found some lots testing positive for salmonella.

They were sold under several brand names including:

Victor Super Premium Dog Foods

Wayne Feeds Dog Food

Eagle Mountain Pet Food

Member’s Mark (selected products)

The affected pet foods all have best-by dates before 10/13/24, which can be found on the middle top back of the food bags.

A complete list can be found here or below:

Seven people have been infected with salmonella, the FDA said.

Retailers and distributors are being told to pull all of the recalled pet food and destroy it.

If you have the recalled products, you’re being told to destroy them so children, pets and wildlife cannot get to them, and then wash and sanitize pet bowls, cups and storage containers, as well as your hands and any utensils that may have come in contact with the contaminated food.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily for more information.

Signs of salmonella infections include feeling lethargic, having diarrhea and vomiting. Pets can be infected and seem healthy, but they can transmit the illness to pets and humans.

If your pet has eaten the recalled food, contact your veterinarian, the FDA advised.

