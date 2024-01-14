Recall alert: Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese recalled over listeria concerns

Approximately 344 cases of Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese have been recalled nationwide over listeria concerns.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, the 8-ounce “puck” shape product wrapped in clear plastic was recalled after the State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch in Hawaii found listeria after a routine sampling program on Jan. 3.

The cheese, produced by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., is sold under the Tío Francisco brand, according to the Miami Herald. The FDA said that the recalled product has a “sell by” date of “05/12/24″ and a batch number of “4DW-23318.”

Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. Recalls Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese (8oz) Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/qUBkzKncjC pic.twitter.com/hennX2rczF — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 12, 2024

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the product, according to the FDA.

Rizo Lopez Foods has halted the production and distribution of the product while the company and the FDA continue an investigation as to what caused the bacteria to form.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria affects approximately 1,600 people annually and kills about 260. People over 65, newborns and pregnant women are most susceptible to listeria, according to the CDC.

Consumers who have bought the product are urged to quarantine the product and destroy it, the FDA said in its news release.

Any consumers with questions about the recall can call Rizo Lopez Foods at 800-626-5587, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

©2023 Cox Media Group