Recall alert: BMW recalls 40K vehicles; issue with door lock

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 40,700 BMWs.

The NHTSA said the second-row seat side door locking modules may not work correctly. The doors can then be unlocked with a single motion.

The recall affects some 2022 to 2024 X3 sDrive30i and X3 xDrive30i vehicles.

Dealers will replace the locking modules for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue starting after April 14 but can contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.

