Recall alert: 764K RYOBI electric pressure washers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said TTI Outdoor Power Equipment recalled more than 764,000 RYOBI power washers.

The power washer’s capacitor can overheat and burst, “causing parts to be forcefully ejected.” The pieces can hit the user or bystanders, causing serious injuries, the CPSC said.

The recall affects two models - RY142300 and RY142711VNM. They are both green and have a spray nozzle, detergent tank and accessory storage.

The following serial numbers are part of the recall:

RY142300 - Electric 2300 PSI Pressure Washer

EU17121D010001 through EU20256N180999

LT20211D140001 through LT21166D090999

RG22154D090001 through RG23182N140999

RY142711VNM - Electric 2700 PSI Pressure Washer

LT21411D090001 through LT21425D090999

RG21411D010001 through RG23182N140999

They were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores and online from July 2017 to June 2024 for between $300 and $400.

There have been 135 reports of the capacitors overheating with 41 explosions and 32 injuries, including fractures to the fingers, hands, face and eyes, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled power washer, confirm that it is part of the recall by clicking here. If it is, contact the company to get a free repair kit.

For more information, contact TTI Outdoor Power Equipment at 800-597-9624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET weekdays or online.

