Recall alert: 600K Hyundai vehicles recalled for seat belt, detached charging port door issues

Hyundai has issued two recalls that impact almost 600,000 vehicles.

The first, and largest, of the two recalls involved some 2020 to 2025 Palisade SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles’ seat belt buckles may not latch.

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt buckle assemblies if necessary for free.

Until a repair is made, drivers and passengers were told to "insert the belt firmly into the buckle with a quick and direct motion, pulling on the belt to confirm the seat belt is fully secured, until the recall remedy is performed," the NHTSA said.

Palisade owners will get a letter in the mail after Nov. 10 if their SUV is recalled.

They can also search the NHTSA using their vehicle identification number to see if the SUV was recalled, or contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 for more information. The company’s recall number is 283.

In a separate recall, Hyundai said it has recalled 31,042 Ioniq 6 electric vehicles from the 2023 to 2025 model years.

The car’s charging port door panel may come off, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will use an adhesive on the assembly to fix the problem. The work will be done for free.

Owners will also be notified by mail after Nov. 10 for this issue, but can contact Hyundai. The company’s recall number for this problem is 282, the NHTSA said.

