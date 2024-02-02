Recall alert: 47K ball run toys recalled for choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 47,000 ball run toys because of a possible choking hazard.

The Slide & Seek Ball Runs have wooden knobs that may have been damaged during shipping, allowing them to come loose or fall off.

The knob should be on the door, and the toy does not have a Lovevery logo printed on the bottom. The recalled toys also do not have a green sticker on the inside of the door, the CPSC said.

The toys were sold by Lovevery and were part of the Blabber Play Kit. The kit was sold online from June 2023 to November 2023 for $120.

Owners of the toys should take them away from children and contact the company for a free replacement. You will have to register on Lovevery’s website, remove the toy’s door and mark it with a case number before uploading a photo of the door to this website. You will have to vouch that you will discard the door in the trash.

For more information, call Lovevery at 888-520-0167 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or contact the company by email. You can also visit the company’s website.

