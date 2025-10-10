Recall alert: 3.8M pounds of corn dogs recalled for extraneous material

Foster Poultry Farms has recalled millions of pounds of corn dogs for “extraneous material” in the batter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the extraneous material is pieces of wood.

The recall affects 3,843,040 pounds of chicken corn dogs and ground turkey on a stick products.

They were produced between July 30, 2024, and Aug. 4, 2025, and have establishment number P-6137B either in the USDA mark of inspection or on the packages. They were shipped to the Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations as well as stores and institutional locations across the country, the FSIS said.

The complete list of recalled items can be found here or below:

The issue was found when a consumer reported an injury after eating a corn dog, but in all, there were five cases with injuries reported.

If you have the recalled items, you should not eat them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, contact Foster Farms at 800-338-8051 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT weekdays or by email.

©2025 Cox Media Group