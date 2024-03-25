Recall alert: 38K Jeeps, Rams, others recalled; air bags may not deploy because of weld

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 38,000 Jeeps, Rams and Voyagers because a weld may not have been done correctly, preventing the air bag from deploying.

>> Read more trending news

The NHTSA said that the recall covers the following SUVs and trucks:

2023-2024 model year

Ram 1500



Jeep Wrangler



Jeep Wagoneer



Jeep Grand Wagoneer



Chrysler Pacifica



Ram 3500



Ram 3500 cab chassis



Ram 2500



Ram 4500 cab chassis



Ram 5500 cab chassis

2023 model year

Jeep Gladiator



Jeep Grand Cherokee



Jeep Grand Cherokee L



Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a GVWR of less than 10,000 lbs



Chrysler Voyager

Dealers will look at the steering column control module and replace it if necessary. The repair will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter by mail after May 3.

For more information, you can contact FCA US, LLC at 800-853-1403. The internal recall numbers are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B and 36B.

©2023 Cox Media Group