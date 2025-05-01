Recall alert: 1.8 million SharkNinja pressure cookers recalled

More than a million pressure cookers are being recalled because a user can open the lid while the appliance is cooking, posing a burn injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 1.846 million SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers.

They were sold at major retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target and online from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200, the CPSC said.

In addition to being a pressure cooker, it can also be used for air frying.

The following models are part of the recall:

OP300

OP301

OP301A

OP302

OP302BRN

OP302HCN

OP302HAQ

OP302HW

OP302HB

OP305

OP305CO

OP350CO

The number can be found on the label on the side of the pressure cooker.

In addition to the cookers, any replacement OP300 lids are also included in the recall.

There have been 106 reports of burns, with more than 50 being second- or third-degree burns to the face or body. Consumers have filed 26 lawsuits in connection with the issue, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled appliance, contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. You should not use the cooker as a pressure cooker until you get the lid. Other modes can still be used, the CPSC said.

For more information, call the company at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

You can also email the company or reach out via the website.

