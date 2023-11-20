Recall alert: 155K BMWs recalled over camshaft timing bolts

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 155,600 BMWs after it was found that camshaft timing bolts may loosen.
The NHTSA said the aluminum bolts that hold the variable camshaft timing adjustment, VANOS, unit can become loose and possibly break, causing the vehicle’s engine to stall.
The following makes and models are subject to recall:
- 2010-2012 1 Series Coupe
- 2010-2012 1 Series Convertible
- 2010-2012 3 Series Sedan
- 2010-2012 3 Series Convertible
- 2010-2011 3 Series Sportswagon
- 2010-2011 3 Series Coupe
- 2010-2011 5 Series Sedan
- 2010-2011 X3 xDrive 28i
- 2010-2011 X3 xDrive 30i
- 2010-2011 X5 xDrive 30i
- 2010-2011 Z4 sDrive 30i
Dealers will replace the VANOS bolts for free. Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters alerting them of the defect after Dec. 12, while a second letter will be sent once the repairs are available, the NHTSA said.
If you would like to reach out to BMW directly, you can contact the company at 800-525-7417.
