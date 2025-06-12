Recall alert: 1.15M Anker PowerCore power banks recalled

More than a million power banks have been recalled because they can overheat, posing burn or fire hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 1,158,000 battery packs were part of the recall.

The recall affects Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks, model number A1263 only, which, along with the serial number, can be found on the bottom of the power bank.

Only specific serial numbers are part of the recall. You can check yours here.

The battery packs were sold on Amazon, Newegg and eBay from June 2016 to December 2022 for about $27.

There have been 19 reports of fires and explosions. Two people have been burned, but did not need to seek medical help. There was also 11 reports of property damage that had a cost of more than $60,700, the CPSC said.

If it is a recalled battery pack, you should not use it, and contact Anker for a free replacement. You will have to submit a photo of the recalled battery, showing the serial number, model number, your name and the date. You will need to write “recalled” on the power bank using a permanent marker. If you have the receipt, you will be asked to provide it but it is not required.

You will also have to confirm that you disposed of the battery properly in accordance with the law before getting the replacement.

For more information, you can contact Anker by phone at 800-988-7973 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email, by chat or online.

