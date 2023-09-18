Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador arrested; charged with DUI, hit and run

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Shannon Beador has been arrested after an incident on Sunday.

E! News and other media outlets said that Beador was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit and run. She was released without bond, the Newport Beach Police Department said. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ reported that she had driven her car into a residential property and clipped the house before getting back on the road. Eventually, she parked the car in the middle of the street and got out of the vehicle with her dog.

The incident allegedly happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday, E! News reported. Her attorney said he client is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” adding that she “is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

