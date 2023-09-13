Ready for it? USA Today parent company to hire Taylor Swift reporter

Taylor Swift is such an icon, that Gannett, the publisher of USA Today, has posted a job announcement looking for a reporter whose beat will be exclusively covering the singer/songwriter.

The company posted the job on Tuesday saying that, “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy,” adding that they are looking for a one-man-band writer, photographer and social media expert “who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

You will have to be willing and legally able to travel internationally to cover Swift’s tour, offering an “inside view.”

Is it you who fills the bill?

The job is remote for anyone in the U.S. except if they live in Alaska or Hawaii. It can be based at Gannett’s headquarters in McLean, Virginia, or if the lucky candidate is near a local Gannett newsroom, they can make that their “base of operations.”

There are some employment requirements, other than being a Swifty.

They include:

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing or related field, or a combination of experience and education.

Five years of experience in a digital-first newsroom.

Success in creating relevant and sharable stories.

To apply all you have to do is upload your one-to-two-page resume, submit a video cover letter and provide links to four to eight online work samples.

The position will be paid hourly at a rate of between $21.63 and $50.87 depending on skills, experience and location.

