Queen’s Brian May said he had minor stroke

Queen’s Brian May is one of the best guitarists of all time but what he called a “health hiccup” left him unable to control his arm recently.

The “health hiccup” as he called it was actually a minor stroke, but he assured fans that while he was not able to use his arm last week, he can once again play the instrument, CNN reported.

May shared the health scare on his Instagram feed earlier this week, calling it “a little scary” but thanks to the hospital staff he is OK, but he is “grounded” for the time being, not allowed to drive, fly on a plane or get his heart rate too high.

May not only is a rocker, he is also an animal rights activist and an astrophysicist, CNN reported.

This is not the first health scare for the musician. In 2020 he had a heart attack and had three stents inserted. He also had a stomach hemorrhage due to the medications he was given for his heart.

May was named the best guitarist of all time by Guitar World in 2023. He also was knighted last year by King Charles III.

Queen sold more than 87.6 million albums in the U.S. including hits such as “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The final song inspired the title of the 2018 biopic which saw the Oscar going to Rami Malek for his portrayal of band frontman Freddie Mercury, Deadline reported.

The band, now fronted by Adam Lambert, finished up its Rhapsody Tour in February after it was delayed by COVID.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Brian May through the years Brian May and Queen and Adam Lambert perform at the Fire Fight Australia, a concert for National Bushfire Relief in Sydney on February 16, 2020. - More than 24 acts are performing at the nine-hour fundraising concert for victims of the recent bushfires in Australia. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images) (PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group