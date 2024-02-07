Public health alert issued for Trader Joe’s chicken pilaf that may contain rocks

WASHINGTON — A nationwide public health alert was issued on Wednesday for a ready-to-eat chicken pilaf product that may be contaminated with rocks, federal officials said.

According to a news release by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency’s Food and Inspection Service department issued concerns that the frozen chicken pilaf product could be contaminated with foreign matter. FSIS is urging consumers not to consume it.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase, the FSIS said.

The product in question was frozen chicken, lentil, and caramelized onion pilaf products produced on various dates between Nov. 1, 2023, and Jan. 19, 2024:

14-ounce plastic packages containing “Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf WITH SAFFRON BASMATI RICE, DARK CHICKEN MEAT, DATES & GOLDEN RAISINS.”

The product has the establishment number “P-45322″ inside of the USDA mark of inspection. It was distributed to Trader Joe’s grocery stores nationwide, the FSIS said.

The issue was discovered when officials with Trader Joe’s notified FSIS that it had received “multiple consumer complaints” of rocks in the chicken product. One consumer reported suffering a dental injury while eating the chicken pilaf.

There have been no other reported injuries from customers consuming the product. FSIS recommends that the product should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call the producing establishment of the product, Mama Vicky’s, at 818-583-0003.

