Princess Diana’s iconic wardrobe up for auction

Some of the most recognizable pieces from Princess Diana’s wardrobe are up for auction.

The upcoming Julian’s Auction sale is one of the biggest of her dresses since 1997, the “Today” show reported.

So far more than 150 items will be up for bid in the June 27 sale, and the co-founder of the auction house, Martin Nolan, said that they’re still building the sale.

You can see all of the pieces that high rollers will be trying to buy but some of the standouts include the 1986 Murray Arbeid midnight blue tulle diamante star gown and accompanying magazine. The lot has a starting bid of $50,000 and is expected to bring in up to $400,000.

She wore the drop waist gown twice in 1986, once for a dinner for King Constantine of Greece on July 6, 1986, and again for the premiere of “The Phantom of the Opera” on Oct. 1, 1986. She also wore it to attend a ballet in 1987.

It had been on display at Kensington Palace from 2017 to 2019 as part of the exhibit “Diana: Her Fashion Story,” Julian’s said.

Princess Diana LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a strapless blue dress designed by Murray Arbeid and long, pink gloves, attends the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Phantom of the Opera' at Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, 1986 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Diana’s yellow and navy skirt suit made by Catherine Walker and worn during the princess’ Hong Kong tour is also for sale. Diana was photographed wearing it in 1989 when she visited Tamar, a British military base, and when she attended a Red Cross opening in Hong Kong. She also wore it in 1990 and for the 1991 Trooping of the Colour. The suit has a starting bid of $7,000 and is expected to go for up to $50,000.

Princess Diana Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) visits 'HMS Tamar', the Royal Navy shore base in Hong Kong, November 1989. She is wearing a suit by Catherine Walker. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images) (Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

The auction contains several other gowns, shoes, purses and hats worn by Diana, as well as a nightgown owned by Queen Victoria; a fox fur coat owned by Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor; and a piece of wedding lace that is likely from Queen Alexandria’s wedding bouquet;

Online bidding is open and the in-person sale is set for June 27, “Today” reported.

To see the items that are up for bid, visit Julians’ website.

