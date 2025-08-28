Prince Jackson, Molly Schirmang engaged

The son of the King of Pop is getting married.

While one musical engagement was taking all the headlines, Prince Jackson announced that he had asked his girlfriend of eight years, Molly Schirmang, to marry him, E! News reported.

“Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs,” Michael Jackson’s oldest son wrote on Instagram on Aug. 26.

In addition to the normal shots of the happy couple, he also included one with him and his fiancée seated next to his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, at the family’s compound, Hayvenhurst, in Encino, California, E! reported.

Prince Jackson has kept his father’s legacy alive since the singer’s death in 2009.

“I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me,” he told E! News in 2022. “I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy.”

Prince Jackson, whose birth name was Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., is the son of the late entertainer and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. The elder Jackson and Rowe divorced in 1999. Prince Jackson was raised primarily by his father at Neverland Ranch, according to People magazine.

