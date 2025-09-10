Prince Harry, King Charles meet at Clarence House

LONDON — For the first time in a year and a half, Prince Harry is meeting with his father, King Charles III.

Harry was seen going to his father’s home, Clarence House, on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex visits King Charles LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry arrives at Clarence House on September 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images) (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

It was the first time the royals were together, face-to-face, since February 2024, CNN reported.

The meeting comes during the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry went to his grandmother’s final resting place inside St. George’s Chapel to privately lay a wreath and flowers on her grave.

The BBC said the father and son had a private tea and were together for about 55 minutes. The last time they were together in person was shortly after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis last year. At that time, the Duke of Sussex flew to the UK for a 45-minute meeting with his father, before the king flew to Sandringham, The Associated Press reported.

This time, Charles had been in Scotland but traveled to his London home to see his son, who was in the UK for several charity events.

Harry had been in the country several times for court cases and other events, but had not met with his father during those events, the BBC reported.

The rift between Harry and the rest of the royal family occurred after he wrote a tell-all book about being a member of the firm, as the family is called, and after he left the UK, moving to the U.S. in 2020, The Associated Press reported.

He said in the past, “some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book... they will never forgive me for lots of things,” but added he “would love reconciliation with my family,” CNN reported.

There is no indication that Harry met with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, who was in Wales touring a new mental health hub. Earlier in the week, as Harry noted his grandmother’s death, William was with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, at an event in memory of Elizabeth about 10 miles from where Harry was, CNN reported.

Harry is expected to fly home to the U.S. on Thursday after an engagement with the charity, The Diana Award.

