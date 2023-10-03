Trending

Powerball: Numbers drawn for $1.04B jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Powerball: People flocked to lottery outlets to fill out tickets in hopes of winning the $1.04 billion jackpot that was drawn on Monday night. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

For the first time in Powerball history, back-to-back jackpots have topped $1 billion. Monday night’s drawing, for the fourth-largest Powerball prize in the promotion’s history, was for $1.04 billion.

The numbers selected Monday for the grand prize were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a grand prize worth $1.08 billion. Monday night’s drawing was the 32nd since the last winner.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

If someone wins the big prize on Monday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $478.2 million before taxes.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $1.04 billion (estimated) – Oct. 2, 2023 drawing.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).
  • $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California


