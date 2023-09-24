Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s $750 million drawing

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $750 million, and a flurry of purchases has made Saturday’s drawing the seventh-largest in the promotion’s history.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 1-12-20-33-66 and the Powerball was 21. The multiplier was 2X.

According to the lottery officials, the Powerball jackpot on Friday was bumped up from $725 million to $750 million. Saturday’s drawing was the 28th consecutive since a winning ticket was sold two months ago.

If nobody wins, Monday’s drawing could be for an amount that is the fourth largest in Powerball history.

If someone wins Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $350.6 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$750 million – Sept. 23, 2023 drawing.

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won