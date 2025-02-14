Pope Francis hospitalized for bronchitis, tests

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital for treatment of bronchitis and to undergo tests, forcing the cancelation of his schedule until at least Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with bronchitis on Feb. 6, The Associated Press reported. Despite his illness, he continued to hold daily audiences at his Casa Santa Maria residence, Vatican News reported. He also attended his general audience on Wednesday and held an outdoor mass on Sunday. An aide had to read his speeches because of issues with breathing.

The AP said that during a few audiences on Friday, he looked pale and bloated due to medications he was taking for the lung infection before he went to the hospital.

“This morning, at the end of the audiences, Pope Francis will be admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The Vatican did not say how long he would be in the hospital but said events for the Holy Year were canceled through Monday. He had audiences planned with artists in the area for the Jubilee on Sunday and a mass for them on Sunday. Monday he was scheduled to go to Cinecittà studios, according to Vatican News.

The mass will be held with a Vatican cardinal presiding over the service, but the other events were canceled.

Well before becoming pope, Francis had a part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, Reuters reported. He frequently has bronchitis during the winter.

He also uses a wheelchair, walker or cane, but has recently fallen twice.

Pope Francis was made pontiff in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.





