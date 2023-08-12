Police officer accused of throwing cheeseburger at wife during fight

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A South Florida police officer is accused of throwing a McDonald’s cheeseburger at his wife and punching her in the ear during an argument, authorities said.

Andres Perez III, 34, of Miramar, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of battery, according to Broward County online court records.

According to the Miami Herald, Perez is an officer with the Miami-Dade County Police Department.

A police report from the Miramar Police Department stated that Perez and his wife of three years were arguing about their finances and marital issues at about 6 p.m. EDT on Thursday, WPLG-TV reported.

Police responding to the residence said that the victim claimed that Perez stormed into the kitchen and threw the cheeseburger at her before punching her on the right side of her head behind her ear, according to the television station.

According to WTVJ, Perez and his wife have been together for eight years and have children. The woman’s identity was not released by police.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels called the incident “disheartening,” the Herald reported.

“It is disheartening to learn that one of my officers was arrested for a domestic violence incident, that occurred while he was off duty,” Daniels said. “Police officers are held to a higher standard; this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“Any actions that may hinder the public’s confidence in law enforcement is unacceptable.”

Perez’s bail was set at $1,000, WPLG reported. According to Broward County online arrest records, Perez was no longer in the Broward County Jail.