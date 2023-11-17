Trending

Police: Multiple people shot at hospital in New Hampshire

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police say they are investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord Friday and that there are multiple victims.

The extent of the injuries of the exact number of victims has not been released, WFXT reported.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, according to The Associated Press.

New Hampshire Homeland Security on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that they are aware of the situation.

Check back for more on this developing story.

