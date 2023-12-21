Trending

Police investigating after burning body found on city sidewalk

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Burning body found: Police in Vancouver, Washington, found a deceased man who upper torso had been on fire. (Zeferli/iStock)

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in southern Washington state are investigating after a man’s body was discovered burning on a city sidewalk, authorities said.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded to a call in Vancouver at about 3:30 a.m. PST in the area of West 9th Street and Columbia Street, KPTV reported.

According to police spokesperson Kim Kapp, officers arriving at the scene found a man on the sidewalk with his upper torso on fire, according to The Columbian.

Police believe the man’s death was accidental, The Oregonian reported. Kapp said there is no indication of foul play at this time, according to The Columbian.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause and manner of death and identify the victim, KPTV reported.

