Police: Father arrested after 10-year-old son shot to death on Thanksgiving

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Will McDonald

Will McDonald (Omaha Police Department/Omaha Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was arrested after his young son was shot and killed Thursday night in Omaha, Nebraska, officials say.

Omaha Police Department said officers were called out to N. 31st and Nicholas Street just before midnight on Thanksgiving in reference to a shooting, WOWT reported.

When officers arrived, they found Kendrick McDonald, 10, with a gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department officials transported him to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

The boy’s father, Will McDonald, 47, was arrested, police say.

Will McDonald has been charged with criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm, according to WOWT.

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released, according to The Associated Press.

