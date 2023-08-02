Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jury reaches sentencing verdict for Robert Bowers

PITTSBURGH — A jury on Wednesday reached a sentencing verdict for the man who opened fire in 2018 at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, killing 11 people.

Jurors deliberated for about seven hours on Tuesday and for just under three hours Wednesday before reaching their verdict in the final phase of Robert Bowers’ trial, WPXI reported. They got the case Monday after attorneys for the defense and prosecution both rested their cases.

#BREAKING The jury has reached a verdict in the sentencing of Robert Bowers. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JUxdTrkgAN — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) August 2, 2023

In June, jurors found Bowers guilty of dozens of charges related to the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. Last month, they determined that Bowers, 50, was eligible for the death penalty.

To qualify for the death penalty, the jury had to determine that Bowers was 18 years old or older and had intent. They also had to find that his case included one or more aggravating factors, according to WPXI.

Defense attorneys argued that Bowers had significant mental health issues that justified a life sentence, the news station reported. Prosecutors said Bowers carried out the killings at Tree of Life with a clear, calculated plan, according to WPXI.

On Monday, defense attorney Judy Clarke told jurors that Bowers struggled with instability in his home life as a child and dealt with mental health issues as an adult. She urged the jury to sentence Bowers to life.

“We’ve tried to tell you who he struggled to be,” she said, according to WPXI. “We want you to know who Rob Bowers is and can be. He could be more than the most unimaginable thing he’s done.”

Prosecutors asked jurors to sentence Bowers to death, noting that after carrying out the deadliest attack on Jewish people in America, he has not shown remorse.

“Hold him accountable for his decisions and his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said Monday, according to WPXI.

