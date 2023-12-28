Pierce Brosnan accused of walking in Yellowstone National Park’s thermal areas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Actor Pierce Brosnan has been cited for walking into the thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park.

>> Read more trending news

Brosnan, 70, has been charged with “stepping out of bounds” in a thermal area recently at the national park, according to The Associated Press.

Brosnan reportedly walked into an off-limits area of Mammoth Terraces on Nov. 1, according to two federal citations, the AP reported. Mammoth Terraces is located in the northern part of Yellowstone by the Wyoming and Montana state lines. The federal citations were issued on Tuesday.

Thermal areas in Yellowstone National Park have five features include hot springs, geysers, mudpots, travertine terrances and fumaroles, according to Yellowstone National Park’s website.

The park says that the ground below thermal areas “may be only a thin crust above boiling hot springs,” according to People Magazine. There are also a series of rules that the park advises visitors on when visiting including: “Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited.”

Some of the millions of visitors at Yellowstone National Park each year who ignore the warnings by straying off the trail get burned badly, the AP reported.

Brosnan is expected to appear in court on Jan. 23, according to the AP.

The AP reported that they sent a request for comment to Brosnan’s Instagram account on Thursday. CNN says they reached out to his representatives for comment.

Brosnan is known for his roles in four “James Bonds” movies. He also starred in the television series “Remington Steele” in the 1980s, and in the movies “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Thomas Crown Affair,” according to the AP.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Pierce Brosnan through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 17: Actor Pierce Brosnan attends the premiere of the Weinstein Company's 'No Escape' in Partnership With Lifeway Foods at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company) (Charley Gallay)

©2023 Cox Media Group