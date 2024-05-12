Pelican takes top billing during Giants-Reds baseball game

SAN FRANCISCO — A brown pelican flew in to catch a baseball game on Saturday, and he got top billing from fans at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The large bird landed in short left field during the top of the fifth inning as the Giants hosted the Cincinnati Reds, KNTV reported.

The two teams kept playing as the bird enjoyed the game from its special perch on the outfield grass.

"That's not just a bird. That's a big aaahh bird," Eric Karros.



The game’s television broadcasters, Eric Karros and Jason Benetti, swooped in to bounce off some memorable lines as they watched the pelican, USA Today reported.

“That’s not just a bird,” Karros said. “That’s a big aaahh bird.”

With one out, Will Benson lifted a fly ball to left field. The pelican got a bird’s eye view of the play as Heliot Ramos made a sliding catch in front of it.

The pelican eventually became bored with the action, but not before being cheered as it was featured on the Oracle Park video screen. The big bird then flew away to cheers.

“That bird is soaking it all in,” Bennetti said. “Like a home run trot. Bye bye -- birdie.”

It was a fun day for Giants fans, who saw Matt Chapman’s grand slam in the first inning lead San Francisco to a 5-1 victory against the Reds, KNTV reported. The two teams conclude their series on Sunday.

It would be poetic justice if the Giants’ next series was against the Blue Jays, Orioles or Cardinals. But instead, San Francisco will host their longtime rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning Monday.

That’s baseball.

