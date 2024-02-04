Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for driving while intoxicated for 3rd time in Texas

TYLER, Texas — A week before Super Bowl LVIII, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ was arrested in Tyler, Texas.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the third time or more, according to KYTX.

The elder Mahomes was arrested by the Tyler Police Department, KETK reported.

No information has been released about what led up to his arrest.

Mahomes’ bond was set at $10,000, according to court records obtained by KYTX.

Mahomes Sr. is a former major league pitcher who played for six teams during his 11-year career, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He had a 42-39 record and pitched in 308 games from 1992 to 2003.

He was arrested in 2019 for DWI second or more. Mahomes Sr. was sentenced to about 40 days in jail, the news outlet reported.

Patrick Mahomes II will be leading the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The defending Super Bowl champions are playing in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons and will face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

