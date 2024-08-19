Outer Banks beach house crashes into ocean

Another beach home has succumbed to the ocean as swells from Hurricane Ernesto caused the house in Rodanthe, North Carolina, to fall into the water.

A video of the house, which was unoccupied, was shared on social media.

The National Park Service officials from Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge said no one was hurt, but are still urging visitors to stay away from beaches near Rodanthe.

“Additionally, all public entry from the northern boundary of Rodanthe up to the northern end of the Jug Handle Bridge is closed. Many other homes appear to have sustained damages in the Rodanthe area. Dangerous debris may be present on the beach and in the water for more than a dozen miles,” the park service news release.

It is the seventh house to collapse into the water in the past four years and more homes are in danger of damage or collapsing, The New York Times reported.

The home was battered by swells from the hurricane, which brought large waves and rip currents to the East Coast over the weekend, NBC News reported.

The storm was hundreds of miles away from the North Carolina coast at the time of the collapse, according to the Times.





© 2024 Cox Media Group