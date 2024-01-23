Oscar nominations announced: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads pack

The Oscar nominations are out and it is once again expected to be a “Barbenheimer” battle.

The nominations are being announced Tuesday morning by hosts Zazie Betz and Jack Quaid. Betz is known for her roles in “The Joker,” “Atlanta” and “Deadpool 2″ while Quaid is the son of Hollywood stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, and is known for his roles in “Oppenheimer,” “The Hunger Games” series and “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

There were some surprises during the announcements, Sterling K. Brown’s nomination for his role as supporting actor in “American Fiction” and missing from the list was Willem Dafoe for “Poor Things,” The Associated Press reported. America Ferrera was also nominated for her supporting role in “Barbie” while Margot Robbie was not nominated for her role as “Barbie” in the same film. Director Greta Gerwig was not on the best director nomination list. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” made the cut for Best Picture. Leonardo DiCaprio was also missing for his role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “The Color Purple” was not nominated for Best Picture.

When it was all said and done, “Oppenheimer” led the nominations with 13. “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Poor Things” also had strong showings.

The Oscars will be awarded on March 10 with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the second year in a row and fourth time overall.

Here are the nominees:

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6LETixc9NY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OgmpSIU2Lx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fR5U6HbIZs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AK0jCQezH8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xrccP342Ji — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RBD8t724Qy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fvCPQPyoqy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

True story - these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkkyHDPK8X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aBsxxYEiwg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RuPaqiinzZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0MmlQNqz7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGKO6H3YtV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FdA3xLqF0i — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xSdGdZRsBa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xTZE5RhKX4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/leINgb0N7q — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8n9zb32k2P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

















