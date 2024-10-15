Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole in stage during concert

Singer Olivia Rodrigo had quite a night during her concert in Australia on Monday night.

As she was performing her fourth and final show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Rodrigo fell through a hole, disappearing from the stage.

She shared a clip of the accident, assuring fans that she was OK, the BBC reported.

In a fan-recorded clip, she comes out of the open part of the stage, saying “Oh my God, that was fun. I’m OK. Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage - that’s alright. OK, where was I?” before she continues singing.

She had a couple of other glitches during the show — her bracelet got stuck in her hair and her hair got caught in her microphone, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Rodrigo is on her “Guts” world tour. For fans who can’t make the shows in person, or who just want to experience it again, they will be able to watch it on Netflix starting on Oct. 29.

