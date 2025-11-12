Trending

Officers play cowboys, corral wayward donkeys

None of the animals were harmed after they were caught by officers.
No saddle needed: Officers from the Hueytown Police Department guide a pair of wayward donkeys back to their enclosure. (Hueytown Police Department)
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — They did not teach this in school to aspiring Alabama police officers.

Officers in Hueytown played the role of cowboys as they had to corral some wayward donkeys.

“Sometimes police officers wear many hats,” the Hueytown Police Department wrote in a social media post on Nov. 10.

The donkeys had wandered away from their home. Officers, with the assistance of the animals’ owners, safely returned the donkeys to their enclosures.

None of the animals was not hurt.

While it was a different experience, the police department is hoping this was a one-off experience.

“No, we are not starting a mounted division,” the social media post said.

