NSYNC to release first new song in over 2 decades

Not only did Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC reunite at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week but they have officially come together to release a new song.

The new song is called “Take You to a Better Place,” and will be featured in an upcoming “Trolls Band Together,” movie, CNN reported.

The song was announced hours after the *NSYNC reunited at MTV VMAs Tuesday where they presented Taylor Swift with the best pop video award, according to People Magazine.

It will be the first time all five *NSYNC members have recorded a new song together since 2001, CNN reported. The last time they were on stage together was in 2013 when Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs where they performed “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend.”

Timberlake, Fatone, Chasez, Bass and Kirkpatrick also teased the release of the song with a clip of them lip syncing to a scene from “Friends,” on Wednesday.

The song is expected to be released on Sept. 29, according to People Magazine. You can also hear part of the song on TikTok.

Timberlake also voices one of the characters, Branch, in the “Trolls” movie, Variety reported. A boy band reunion storyline reportedly was also in previous trailers for the upcoming movie. Timberlake released the track “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for the 2016 “Trolls” movie, according to CNN.

Check out the full trailer for “Trolls Band Together,” on YouTube. It will be heading to theaters on Nov. 17.

