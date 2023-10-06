Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights defender Narges Mohammadi

Trending

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist who, as the committee noted Friday morning, is in jail now.

The Nobel Foundation noted her long fight to against the oppression of women in Iran.

“Narges Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison.”


