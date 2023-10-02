The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, The Associated Press reported.

Katalin Karikó, a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary and an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Drew Weissman who worked with Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania, were announced as the winners of the prize in Stockholm on Monday.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, made the announcement.

Kariko was senior vice president and head of RNA protein replacement at BioNTech until 2022. She now acts as an adviser to the company.

She found a way to prevent the immune system from launching an inflammatory reaction against lab-made mRNA, Reuters reported.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor or about $1 million.

