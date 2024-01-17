Trending

No Doubt to reunite at Coachella 2024

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
No Doubt

Coachella reunion FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Musicians Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont of the band No Doubt attend An Evening with Women Benefiting the Los Angeles LGBT Center at the Hollywood Palladium on May 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The band is reuniting at Coachella in April. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Gwen Stefani may sing with Blake Shelton now, but she’s going back to her roots for Coachella 2024.

>> Read more trending news

The “Hollaback Girl” singer is reuniting with No Doubt for this year’s music festival, almost a decade since they last performed together, CNN reported.

Coachella’s producers, Goldenvoice, announced the lineup with No Doubt joining headliners Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, adding that presale begins on Friday.

Coachella 2024 headliners include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, No Doubt

The band teased fans with a video chat to eventually settle on “doing a show.”

No Doubt then wrote on social media “We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!”

Coachella marks their second reunion, The Associated Press reported. The first was for their last album album, “Push and Shove” 12 years ago.

This isn’t the first time that a broken-up band reunited on the California desert stage.

Billboard reported that Jane’s Addiction, Pixies, Pavement, Rage Against the Machine, Outkast and The Stooges have all come back together during past festivals.

Coachella runs two weekends in April - April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 at the Empire Polo Club in Indo, California.

General admission starts at $499 plus fees for each weekend with various add-ons such as camping, food, and shuttle service.

Image 1 of 35

Through the years 11/15/97 Century City, Ca Gwen Stefani of "No Doubt" at the Race to Erase MS. (Albert Ortega/Getty Images)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!