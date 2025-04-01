NFL owners approve tweaks to regular-season overtime rule

PALM BEACH, Fla. — NFL owners on Tuesday approved a tweak to the regular-season overtime period, mirroring postseason rules that guarantee that each team will be allowed to possess the ball on offense.

The rule was one of several passed by owners. There was also a modification of the dynamic kickoff that will place the football after touchbacks to the 35-yard line.

The overtime rule change was proposed by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The change, reportedly passed by a 32-0 margin, allows both teams to go on offense in the extra period, even if one team scores an offensive touchdown on its first possession.

The original proposal also sought a 15-minute overtime period, but it will remain at 10 minutes.

The tweak to keep the overtime period at 10 minutes creates an interesting dynamic—where the receiving team could immediately go into four-minute offense.



The NFL played with a sudden-death overtime from 1974 until 2010. In 2010, the rule was changed to mandate that a game would only end if the first team to possess the ball scored a touchdown.

In 2017 the overtime was shortened from 15 minutes to 10, and in 2022, the rules were changed to allow both teams to have an offensive possession during playoff games. The amendment came after the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in that season’s postseason.

The competition committee recommended staying with the dynamic kickoff rule that was redesigned last year, but moving the ball from the 30-yard line to the 35.

Proposed changes to onside kick rules were tabled by the owners until they meet again next month, according to ESPN.

Owners also tabled the quarterback sneak play known as the “tush push” or, as it was known in Philadelphia, the “brotherly shove,” until next month.

Owners also reportedly approved proposals to expand the league’s replay-assist system. The on-site replay official will be allowed to reverse flags that are thrown for hits to defenseless players, along with fouls for face mask, horse collar, tripping and running into or roughing the kicker. However, the replay official will not be permitted to call a penalty for a play where no flag was thrown.

