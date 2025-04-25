NFL draft: Miami QB Cam Ward chosen No. 1 overall by Tennessee Titans

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday.

Ward, who threw for a school record 39 touchdowns during the 2024 season for the Hurricanes, also set single-season records at UM for passing yards (4,313) and completion percentage (67.2%). He led Miami to a 10-3 record and a postseason appearance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It was the first time Tennessee had picked a quarterback as its first-round pick since 2015, when the Titans chose Marcus Mariota at No. 2.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the first big move of the night, trading up to No. 2 to grab Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a two-way star at cornerback and wide receiver for the University of Colorado.

Cleveland, which had the No. 2 pick, slid to the fifth slot and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

At No. 3, the New York Giants selected Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, while New England took LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.

The biggest surprise was the player who was not drafted in the first round -- Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders was passed over by several teams, including the New York Giants (at No. 3 and No. 25), the Browns (No. 5), Las Vegas (No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21).

The draft resumes with the second and third rounds on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The Cleveland Browns will have the first pick in Round 2.

Here are the first-round picks for each team:

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami;

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns): Travis Hunter, CB-WR, Colorado;

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State;

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU;

5. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan;

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State;

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri;

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona;

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas;

10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan;

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia;

12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama;

13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan;

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State;

15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia;

16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi;

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M;

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State;

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State;

20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas;

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon;

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina;

23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas;

24. Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State;

25. New York Giants (via Houston Texans): Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi;

26. Atlanta Falcons (via Los Angeles Rams): James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee;

27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia;

28. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State;

29. Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon;

30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky;

31. Philadelphia Eagles (via Kansas City Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama;

32. Kansas City Chiefs (via Philadelphia Eagles): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State.

© 2025 Cox Media Group