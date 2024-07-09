Trending

New York City bridge stuck open due to extreme heat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Third Avenue Bridge, New York City

The Third Avenue Bridge, which was built in 1898 and crosses the Harlem River between the Bronx and Manhattan, is reportedly stuck open due to the high temperatures on Monday, July 8, 2024 in New York, United States.

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The extreme heat wave that is blanketing most of the U.S. is having an odd effect on New York City’s infrastructure.

The Third Avenue Bridge crossing the Harlem River and connecting the Bronx to Manhattan was stuck open on Monday afternoon because the metal overheated, WNYW reported

The metal was swollen because of the hot weather. Central Park had the hottest temperature this year at 95 degrees on Monday, WNBC reported.

Both sides of the bridge could not line up with the equipment that locks the span in place.

Boat crews with the New York Fire Department spent hours spraying water on the deck trying to cool the 120-year-old span and by early evening, drivers were able to cross, WABC reported.

Tuesday isn’t expected to be any cooler with temperatures predicted to hit into the 90s again. There is a heat advisory for New York through Wednesday, WPIX reported.


