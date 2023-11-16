New venue for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy virtual golf league suffers roof collapse

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The air was taken out of the launch of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s simulator golf league after a power outage caused damage and the deflation of the Florida-based venue’s air-supported roof.

>> Read more trending news

TGL said that an overnight power outage on Tuesday caused the deflation, ESPN reported.

There were no injuries and it was unclear if the damage will impact the Jan. 9, 2024, launch of the league at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College, according to Sports Illustrated.

The roof of the TGL’s SoFi Center has collapsed overnight leading to significant disruption to the construction of the arena.



A source says no-one was hurt, but the start of the TGL is likely to be delayed.



Thanks to @luckiestgolfer for the pic. pic.twitter.com/p1120I6OSy — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 15, 2023

The six-team league, with 24 total players, will compete at the arena, a 250,000-square-foot venue that can accommodate about 2,000 spectators, Golf Digest reported. The players will play over several weeks through March 2024.

The air-supported dome is 75 feet above the playing surface, which measures 97 yards by 50 yards, according to the magazine.

The TGL, created by Woods and McIlroy’s TRMW Sports venture, was announced in August 2022, ESPN reported. Both golfers have committed to compete in the made-for-television league.

“An overnight failure to the temporary power system used during the construction phase caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the site,” TRMW Sports said in a statement. “At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines. There were no injuries, and no technology was impacted. Other work on site is continuing.”

In addition to Woods and McIlroy, other PGA Tour players who have committed to playing include Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, according to ESPN.