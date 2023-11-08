New ‘Mean Girls’ movie based on musical adaption releases first trailer

Paramount released the first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” film based on the 2004 movie and 2018 Broadway musical.

Tina Fey first announced plans for the movie in Jan. 2020, People Magazine reported. Fey wrote both the original movie and musical. The casting for the movie was released in Dec. 2022.

Reneé Rapp who was the original Broadway musical from 2019 to 2020 will be starring as Regina George. Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu will portray Gretchen Weiners and Karen Shetty, the fellow Plastics, according to Entertainment Weekly. Auli’i Cravalho from “Moana” stars as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian, according to People Magazine.

Angourie Rice from “Mare of Easttown” will play Cady Heron, Variety reported. Aaron Samuels will be played by Christopher Briney from “The Summer I Turned Pretty”.

Last February, Fey and Tim Meadows announced they would return to their movie roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, People Magazine reported. Jenna Fischer from “The Office” will play Cady’s mother and Busy Phillips will play Mrs. George. Jon Hamm will also be in the movie as Coach Carr.

There has been speculation that the original cast would appear in the movie including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert but nothing has been confirmed, according to People Magazine.

The movie will be premiering in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024. According to Variety, it was originally intended to be streamed first on Paramount+ before theatrical release.

You can watch the full trailer on Paramount’s YouTube page.

