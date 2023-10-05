Netflix, other streaming services to raise prices

Get ready to pay more for streaming.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix is planning on raising the price of its ad-free service after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

The company is expected to raise the price globally but will start with the U.S. and Canadian markets, according to the newspaper. It did not say how much the subscription will increase.

Netflix did not comment when asked by The Wall Street Journal and an exact timeframe also was not reported.

The company did cut prices in some markets earlier this year when it started cracking down on password sharing, Reuters reported.

Forbes reported that there are currently several monthly subscription tiers for Netflix:

An ad-supported option for $6.99.

An ad-free option for $15.49.

A premium with Ultra HD option for $19.99.

The home of “Stranger Things,” “The Crown” and “The Witcher” isn’t alone in charging more to its customers.

The cost of streaming has gone up by about 25% overall, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that ad-free Discovery+ will increase from $6.99 a month to $8.99. The ad-supported option will remain at $4.99 monthly.

Max without ads is the highest-cost streaming service right now, charging $15.99 a month. Netflix is second and Hulu is the third most expensive at $14.99, Forbes reported. Paramount+ and Peacock Premium, both ad-free, are $11.99.

Disney+ Premium with no ads will go from $10.99 to $13.99 a month starting this month, and Hulu will also go up to $17.99 a month. ESPN+ will go from $9.99 to $10.99 a month, Variety reported.

The Hulu + Live TV option will also increase this month.

Disney also offers ad and ad-free bundles, pairing Disney+ with Hulu or Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said the company is looking to crack down on password sharing starting next year, according to Variety.