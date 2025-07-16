National Hot Dog Day freebies and deals

Another unofficial holiday is upon us, focusing on food.

Wednesday, July 16, is National Hot Dog Day.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council said that 7 billion hot dogs are eaten in the U.S. between Memorial Day and Labor Day, USA Today reported. That accounts for about $1.16 billion in sales.

In addition to July 16 being National Hot Dog Day, the entire month has been designated as National Hot Dog Month.

With the celebration comes freebies and other deals that are perfect to mark the occasion.

As always, you should check with your local chains to see if they are taking part.

7-Eleven: 7 Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members get a Big Bite hot dog for $2 through July 22.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Basket of Mini Corn Dogs for $6 on July 16.

Carnegie Deli: 15% off hot dogs on July 16 using code DOG15.

Circle K: Two roller grill hot dogs for $1 in the Circle K app.

Dog Haus: Rewards members can get a free Haus Dog per person on July 16, BOGO Haus Dog from July 17-31.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: 200 bonus points through the app until July 31 when purchasing any hot dog items.

Love’s Travel Stops: Free hot dog through the app each day until July 18 at select locations.

Nathan’s Famous: 5-cent hot dogs until 1 p.m. on July 16.

Philly Pretzel Factory: $1 pretzel dogs on July 16. Rewards members can get a coupon for a free pretzel dog.

Pop’s Beef: $1.99 hot dogs on July 16.

Portillo’s: Perks members can get $1 hot dogs or Garden Dogs through July 20.

Sam’s Club Cafe: $1.38 hot dog and Pepsi Zero Sugar on July 16.

Shake Shack: Two classic or Flat Top Dogs for $8 through Aug. 11.

Sheetz: Two free hot dogs when you buy 10 gallons of gas or more in one transaction through July 22. The offer is in the app under OFFERZ tab.

Sonic Drive-In: $1 Corn Dog, $2 All-American Dog or $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney, each redeemable weekly through the app.

True Story Foods: BOGO True Story Organic Grass-Fed Uncured Hot Dogs 6-pack. Use HOTDOGS at checkout online.

Wienerschnitzel: Four chili dogs for $4 on July 16.

Information gathered from USA Today, People magazine, and the “Today” show.

© 2025 Cox Media Group