National Hamburger Day: Freebies and deals to fill your belly

Wednesday is a day to indulge your burger-loving side. It’s National Hamburger Day.

The unofficial holiday should not be confused with National Cheeseburger Day, which is Sept. 18, or National Double Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 15.

According to National Day Calendar, May 28 is National Hamburger Day, which happens to hit near the end of National Hamburger Month.

The month, according to the keepers of obscure holidays, “kicks off some of the busiest grilling and barbecuing season of the year.”

And busy it is.

Americans consume an estimated 50 million burgers annually, with the average person eating 26 burgers from restaurants every year, according to Circana and USA Today.

Today is the day to chomp down on a juicy hamburger and of course, there are deals to celebrate the holiday. As always, the specials are subject to participation and you should check with your local businesses to make sure they are taking part.

Bad Daddy’s: Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids for $10 on May 28.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Classic Cheeseburger Bundle starting at $5 or Classic Cheeseburger Pizookie Meal Deal for $13.

Buffalo’s Cafe: Canyon Burger and Tumbleweed Potato Chips for $11.99.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Half-price burgers on May 28 when ordered online for takeout or delivery and using the code GOBURGER.

Burger King: Free hamburger with a $1 minimum purchase on May 28. Royal Perks members can get a hamburger for 125 crowns, or half of the normal redemption cost, through the end of the month. See the app or website for details.

Checkers & Rally’s: Cheese Double combo with large fries for $3 on May 28.

Crowd Cow: 15% off first order of $199 or more using the code WELCOME15.

Dairy Queen: Buy a Signature Stackburger and get a second for 99 cents through June 1 and using the DQ Rewards app.

Dog Haus: 25 bonus points when you order a Haus Burger or Big Belly Burger on May 28.

Eddie Merlot’s: Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger for $15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 28.

Farm Burger: $5 build-your-own burger deal on May 28.

Farmer Boys: $4 Big Cheese when you sign up on the rewards app.

Friendly’s: Join the loyalty club and download app and get a free Founder’s Burger through the end of the month.

Good Times: Big Daddy Bacon Cheeseburger for $8 on May 28.

Happy Joe’s: Super Max Pizza (ground beef, cheese, onions and more) starting at $14.99 on May 28.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Steak Burger and fries for $9.99 on May 28.

Kroger: Private Selection 6-pack of Angus Beef Chuck Patties for $6.99 with coupon from the Kroger website. Good at Kroger Co. Family of Stores.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Real Deal Meal on Original Roadies for $11.99 or All-American Cheeseburger for $12.99 on May 28.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Smashburger and draft beer for $15 on May 28. Get double meat for $4 more and upgrade to a craft bear for an additional $1.

Mooyah Burgers Fries and Shakes: BOGO burger deals on May 28.

Native Grill & Wings: My Native Burger for $8 on May 28.

Norms: BOGO hamburger for rewards members from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 28.

Omaha Steaks: Built for the Grill Pack for $129.99, Smash & Sizzle Burger Pack for $99.99, Griller’s Essential Bundle for $149.99 and Ultimate Grill Pack for $179.99.

Pat LaFreida Meat Purveyors: 30% off dry-aged blend burger patties through June 11.

Perkins: Great American Burger Trio for $9.99 through the end of the month.

Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger with any $10 or more purchase through June 1 when using the code BURGERMONTH in the app, online or in person.

Shannon Rose Irish Pubs: $9.99 burgers all day.

Smashburger: Any single burger for $5.28 on May 29, using code JUST528.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Signature Angus Burger for $15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TGI Fridays: Big Queso Energy Burger with seasoned fries for $10 on May 28, dine-in only.

The Greene Turtle: BOGO burger on May 28.

True Food Kitchen: Several burgers for $15 each on May 28.

Wahlburgers: 50% off Brothers’ Choice Burgers using code BURGERDAY until May 29.

Wayback Burgers: $5 Classic Burgers on May 28.

Wendy’s: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase with a deal found in the app.

White Castle: $25 gift card for $19.21 through May 30 in-store only. Six White Castle burgers for $4, must be purchased in bundles of six.

Compiled from USA Today, “Today” and NJ.com.

