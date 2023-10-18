Trending

Natalee Holloway case: Joran van der Sloot to plead guilty to extortion charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Joran van der Sloot

Natalee Holloway disappearance FILE PHOTO: Joran van der Sloot (left) is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday in connection to the charges that he tried to extort money from Beth Holloway (middle), mother of missing 18-year-old Natalee Holloway (right). (Getty Images)

Joran van der Sloot, the Dutch man long considered a prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to charges in a related extortion case.

Van der Sloot is set to appear in a federal courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama, for a plea and sentencing hearing more than a dozen years after authorities charged him with defrauding and extorting Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in June.

As part of the plea deal reached with prosecutors, van der Sloot will be required to share details of Holloway’s death, including how she died and how her body was disposed of, Holloway family attorney John Kelly told “Today.”

“There won’t be any further, you know, investigation or search or anything like that … for Natalee’s remains,” he said.

On Tuesday, a judge said the court would accept victim impact statements from Beth Holloway and her immediate family before Wednesday’s sentencing. After the hearing, Beth Holloway will hold a news conference to share what van der Sloot told the FBI, CNN reported.

Authorities said van der Sloot was one of the last people seen with Natalee Holloway before the Alabama high school student vanished during a graduation trip to Aruba in May 2005. She was officially declared dead in 2012, although her body has not been found and no charges have been filed, AL.com reported.

Investigators said that in 2010, van der Sloot took advantage of Beth Holloway’s fear that she would never find out what happened to her daughter. He demanded $250,000 in exchange for information about her death, including the location of her body.

As part of an FBI sting operation, the Holloway family gave van der Sloot a portion of the funds, and he led a representative to a home where he claimed Natalee Holloway’s remains were buried. However, court records show he later admitted that he had lied.

Earlier this year, van der Sloot was temporarily extradited to the U.S. from Peru, where he is serving a 28-year prison sentence for the killing of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, The Associated Press reported. He was convicted in 2012 after confessing to killing the Peruvian business student five years to the day after Natalee Holloway vanished, according to Reuters and AL.com.

