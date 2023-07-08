Multiple people taken to hospital after lightning strikes grain elevator

SHELBY, Neb. — Employees working on building a new grain elevator in Shelby, Nebraska, were injured when lightning struck the structure Friday morning.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Fire Chief Jon Eller said that on Friday crews were called out to the east Central Valley AG elevator in Shelby. The elevator, which was under construction, had been hit by lightning.

A Nest camera in the area caught the lightning strike as well as the sound of thunder, according to KETV. The sheriff’s office posted the video on Facebook.

Multiple employees with McPherson Concrete were injured. KOLN reported eight employees were injured. KETV and the sheriff’s office reported six employees were injured.

All those injured have non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. No details on the injuries have been released.