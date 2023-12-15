Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced for child neglect

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher earlier this year was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a felony child neglect charge.

Deja Nicole Tayler pleaded guilty in August. She was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with three years of the sentence suspended, WTKR-TV reported. She will also be required to serve two years of probation after her release, according to WVEC-TV.

Authorities said Taylor’s son shot Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6, as she was teaching class at Richneck Elementary School. The bullet went through her hand and into her chest.

Taylor’s gun was used in the shooting, prosecutors said, according to WTKR.

A judge found her liable for “reckless decisions” that led to the shooting, including keeping the gun and drugs in her home while knowing that her son was having behavioral issues at school, WVEC reported.

Prosecutors had said they planned to ask for a sentence of six months as part of a plea deal reached earlier this year.

A judge handed down the tougher sentence one month after another judge sentenced Taylor to 21 months in prison for using marijuana while owning a firearm.

Taylor’s son has not been charged in the shooting. Under Virginia law, children below the age of 7 are believed to not be able to form the intent to carry out a crime, The Washington Post reported.

In April, Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against school officials, accusing them of gross negligence leading up to the shooting.