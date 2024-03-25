Moscow concert hall attack: 3 more arraigned; more suspects detained

Three more men have been arraigned in connection with the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of more than 130 people Friday at a concert hall in Moscow, according to multiple reports.

Isroil Islomov and his sons, Aminchon and Dilovar, are accused of aiding the four men who allegedly carried out the attack at Crocus City Hall, Russian news agency TASS and The Washington Post reported.

The Islomov brothers are Russian nationals while their father is a citizen of Tajikistan, according to TASS. They are accused of helping to carry out Friday’s attack by providing transportation, the Post reported.

Authorities earlier said four people — all migrant workers from Tajikistan — were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack, The Associated Press and the Post reported. The men, identified as 32-year-old Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 30-year-old Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni and 19-year-old Mukhammadsobir Faizov, appeared in court on Sunday with injuries that suggested they had been severely beaten, according to the AP.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said four other suspects have also been detained, the news agency reported.

Gunshots rang out as a crowd gathered Friday night to watch Soviet-era rock group Picnic perform at Crocus City Hall, Reuters reported. About 6,000 people were estimated to be at the venue when the shooting began, according to BBC News. The attackers set fires, which grew strong enough to cause the roof to collapse, the news network reported.

A senior Russian official told CNN on Monday that the death toll from Friday’s attack rose from 137 to 139 after two people died in hospitals. At least three children were among those killed, the news network reported.

Rescuers continued to search through the rubble for victims on Monday, according to BBC News.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which claimed dozens of lives and left more than 180 people injured, according to Reuters.

U.S. officials said a branch of the group called Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, carried out the attack, The New York Times reported. President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Ukraine might be connected to the attack, though intelligence officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have denied the allegation.

