Mitch McConnell has fallen 3 times this year: reports

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mitch McConnell Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, at center, Sen. John Thune (R-SD). McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has fallen at least three times this year, including two previously unreported incidents, according to multiple reports.

Unidentified sources told CNN that the Kentucky Republican fell as he was getting out of his car while visiting Finland with a U.S. delegation in February. He tripped and fell on his way to a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, the news network reported.

McConnell and other Republican senators met with Niinistö in Helsinki on Feb. 24.

The incident happened days before McConnell tripped at a hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 8. He suffered a concussion and a fractured rib in the fall, which kept him from working in the Senate until mid-April, according to Bloomberg News.

The 81-year-old also fell earlier this month while getting off a plane at Reagan National Airport in Washington, sources told CNN and NBC News.

He was not seriously hurt in the fall, although another passenger on the plane — who did not see the fall — said he had a “face plant,” according to NBC News. The news network reported that McConnell has recently been using a wheelchair as a precaution in airports.

The senator had polio as a child and walks with a limp, according to NPR. He told The Associated Press in 2020 that he still has trouble navigating stairs.

He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and became the longest-serving party leader in the chamber’s history in January.

Scrutiny over McConnell’s health intensified Wednesday after he froze for more than 20 seconds while addressing reporters.

A few minutes later, he said that he was “fine,” but he did not elaborate on what caused the pause. One of his aides told CNN that he “felt light headed and stepped away for a moment.”

